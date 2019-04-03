A view on March 29, 2019, of some objects that make up the collection of the Museum of Japanese Immigration to Peru in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

A view on March 29, 2019, of part of a permanent exhibit at the Museum of Japanese Immigration to Peru in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

The president of the Peruvian Japanese Association, Abel Fukumoto, speaks to EFE in an interview in Lima on March 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

The president of the Peruvian Japanese Association, Abel Fukumoto, speaks to EFE in an interview in Lima on March 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

The history of Japanese migrants and their descendants in Peru, a community that today numbers more than 100,000 people and is one of the country's most dynamic, began 120 years ago with the arrival of a ship carrying 790 travelers seeking work at coastal sugar plantations.

Those initial migrants aboard the Sakura Maru paved the way for what has been a story of success and integration, including outstanding contributions in the realms of politics, culture, business and gastronomy, with Peru's famed cuisine having been clearly influenced by Japanese cooking methods.