The history of Japanese migrants and their descendants in Peru, a community that today numbers more than 100,000 people and is one of the country's most dynamic, began 120 years ago with the arrival of a ship carrying 790 travelers seeking work at coastal sugar plantations.
Those initial migrants aboard the Sakura Maru paved the way for what has been a story of success and integration, including outstanding contributions in the realms of politics, culture, business and gastronomy, with Peru's famed cuisine having been clearly influenced by Japanese cooking methods.