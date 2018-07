Japanese Princess Ayako (R), the third daughter of the late Prince Takamado, and her fiance Kei Moriya (L) attend a press conference to announce their engagement at Imperial Household Agency in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 2, 2018. EPA/KOJI SASAHARA/POOL

Japanese Princess Ayako of Takamado on Monday made her first public appearance with her fiance Kei Moriya and announced their plans to marry.

The couple talked to the media after the Imperial Household Agency announced the news of their engagement last week, which will be officially completed in a ceremony on Aug. 12.