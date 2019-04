A man gestures as he rides a bike past the new Japanese robot factory Yaskawa in Kocevje, Slovenia, Apr. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Workers pass near by robot at new Japanese robot factory Yaskawa in Kocevje, Slovenia, Apr. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Two security personnel walk at the new Japanese robot factory Yaskawa in Kocevje, Slovenia, Apr 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

A Japanese robot manufacturer that has launched its first factory in Europe said Monday that the use of artificial intelligence will not result in a loss of jobs.

Yaskawa has been steadily increasing its presence in Europe and aims to streamline 80 percent of the continent's production lines through the use of its robots.