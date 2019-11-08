Children being treated for cancer at the Perez Scremini Foundation in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Nov. 7, 2019, receive one of the PARO therapeutic robots developed by Japanese professor Takanori Shibata. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Prieto

Children suffering from cancer and being treated at the Perez Scremini Foundation in Montevideo will have a new companion, a robot seal named PARO who, according to its creator, Japan's Takanori Shibata, will help kids alleviate the pain of their treatment.

Shibata, a professor at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AISI), told EFE on Thursday, upon the delivery of the robot that he has donated to the medical center, that he created PARO because of his interest in developing a personal robot that would provide day-to-day help to people.