The owner of a 60-year-old sushi restaurant in Japan has used his ingenuity amid declining demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic by creating a home delivery service that capitalizes on his other great passion, bodybuilding.

Masanori Sugiura, 41, is the brains behind Delivery Macho, a service in central Japan that has become popular on the internet for its eye-catching delivery by bare-chested men with muscles sculpted in the gym. EFE-EPA