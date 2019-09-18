Jason Moran, considered to be one of the most innovative jazz musicians in the United States, has created an ode to that musical genre with a collection of artworks to celebrate and preserve it in an exhibition that arrived on Tuesday at New York's Whitney Museum of American Art.
Scenes recreating some of New York's most emblematic jazz clubs, along with Moran's own sculptures and drawings, audiovisual pieces, as well as collaborations with visual artists and performances are all part of the exhibition, which will open to the public on Friday.