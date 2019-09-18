Photo provided on Sept. 17, 2019, by Luhring Augustine and pianist and composer Jason Moran that will be displayed at Moran's art exhibition - an ode to the jazz genre - at New York's Whitney Museum of American Art. EFE-EPA/Farzad Owrang/Jason Moran and Luhring Augustine/Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

Photo provided on Sept. 17, 2019, by Luhring Augustine and pianist and composer Jason Moran that will be displayed at Moran's art exhibition - an ode to the jazz genre - at New York's Whitney Museum of American Art. EFE-EPA/Farzad Owrang/Jason Moran and Luhring Augustine/Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

Photo provided on Sept. 17, 2019, by Luhring Augustine and pianist and composer Jason Moran that will be displayed at Moran's art exhibition - an ode to the jazz genre - at New York's Whitney Museum of American Art. EFE-EPA/Farzad Owrang/Jason Moran and Luhring Augustine/Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

Jason Moran, considered to be one of the most innovative jazz musicians in the United States, has created an ode to that musical genre with a collection of artworks to celebrate and preserve it in an exhibition that arrived on Tuesday at New York's Whitney Museum of American Art.

Scenes recreating some of New York's most emblematic jazz clubs, along with Moran's own sculptures and drawings, audiovisual pieces, as well as collaborations with visual artists and performances are all part of the exhibition, which will open to the public on Friday.