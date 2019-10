Apple is a novice in the "streaming" sector, but in making its debut in streaming television it is relying on veteran actors, with Jennifer Aniston (L), Reese Witherspoon (r) and Steve Carell (not shown) as the stars of "The Morning Show" series, the big event for the launching of Apple TV+. Photo made available on Oct. 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/APPLE TV/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Apple is a novice in the "streaming" sector, but in making its debut in streaming television it is relying on veteran actors, with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell as the stars of "The Morning Show" series, the big event for the launching of Apple TV+.

Nov. 1 will be the date for the launching of the digital platform and its entry into the "streaming wars" - the heated competition among big entertainment companies for online business.