US actor Ben Affleck (R) and US actress and singer Jennifer Lopez wearing a protective face mask arrive for the premiere of 'The Last Duel' during the 78th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 10 September 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/CLAUDIO ONORATI BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

US singer Jennifer Lopez performs during the Global Citizen Live Festival in Central Park in New York, USA, 25 September 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/Peter Foley

US singer Jennifer Lopez performs during the Global Citizen Live Festival in Central Park in New York, USA, 25 September 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/Peter Foley

Pop diva Jennifer Lopez has announced her engagement with actor Ben Affleck almost two decades after the couple engaged earlier called it quits.

Lopez and Affleck reconnected in early 2021 after they had decided to take different personal paths.