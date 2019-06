US actresses and cast members Gabrielle Union (R) and Jessica Alba (L) attend a photocall for the TV series 'L.A Finest', in Madrid, Spain, June 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

US actress and cast member Jessica Alba attends a photocall for the TV series 'L.A Finest', in Madrid, Spain, June 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

A spin-off of 90s classic "Bad Boys" is set to hit screens worldwide in September with a twist: two female cops lead the way in what Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union, stars and producers of the show, say is a first.

"L.A.'s finest," which launches in September via AXN focuses on the "Bad Boys" drug enforcement agent, Syd Burnett, embodied by Union.