Jim Taylor, who starred at fullback on head coach Vince Lombardi's legendary Green Bay Packers teams and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1976, died this weekend, the National Football League (NFL) club's president, Mark Murphy, said.

"The Green Bay Packers family was saddened to learn of Jim Taylor's passing" on Saturday, Murphy said in a statement. "He was a gritty, classic player on the Lombardi teams and a key figure of those great championship runs. One of the best runners of his era, he later was beloved by multiple generations of Packers fans."