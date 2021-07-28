Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attracted the attention of residents and tourists Wednesday as they strolled hand-in-hand on the Italian resort island of Capri.
Jennifer Lopez (C) and Ben Affleck (L) walk the streets of Capri, near Naples, Italy, 28 July 2021. EFE-EPA/Giuseppe Catuogno
The luxury yacht 'Valerie' aboard which US singer/actress Jennifer Lopez and US actor/director Ben Affleck arrived in Capri, near Naples, Italy, 28 July 2021. EFE-EPA/Giuseppe Catuogno
US singer/actress Jennifer Lopez (C-R) and US actor/director Ben Affleck (C-L) walk the streets of Capri, near Naples, Italy, 28 July 2021. EFE-EPA/Giuseppe Catuogno
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attracted the attention of residents and tourists Wednesday as they strolled hand-in-hand on the Italian resort island of Capri.