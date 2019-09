US actor John Malkovich arrives for a premiere of "The New Pope" during the 76th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, Sept. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ETTORE FERRARI

John Malkovich is among the cast additions that Netflix announced on Thursday for "Space Force," an upcoming series starring Steve Carell and is being developed by the creator of the American version of the hit mockumentary-style sitcom "The Office," Greg Daniels.

Also joining the comedy show are Ben Schwartz ("Parks & Recreation"), Diana Silvers ("Booksmart", 2019), Jimmy O Yang ("Silicon Valley"), Tawny Newsome ("Bajillion Dollar Propertie$") and Alex Sparrow ("UnREAL").