American actor John Malkovich in the role of John Paul III in The New Pope by Italian director Paolo Sorrentino. Photograph provided by Sky, HBO and Canal+ EFE/Sky-HBO-Canal+/Gianni Fiorito - SOLO USO EDITORIAL / NO VENTAS -

US actor John Malkovich arrives for a premiere of The New Pope during the 76th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 01 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Actor John Malkovich is often cast in serious, villainous or intellectual roles but has described himself as “not a serious person”.

The American plays Pope John Paul III in The New Pope, which was created and directed by Paolo Sorrentino as a second installment of his 2016 drama television series The Young Pope.