US actor John Travolta poses with fans for selfies as he attends an event of the 14th annual Rome Film Festival, in Rome, Italy, 22 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

American actor John Travolta on Tuesday acknowledged that his early work has been the key to his enduring fame and said he was proud to have featured in timeless films.

The 65-year-old appeared at the 14th edition of the Rome Film Festival to pick up the Best Lead Acting for his performance in The Fanatic, directed by Fred Durst, for his role as a fan who becomes obsessed with an action hero. EFE-EPA