Actress/cast member Zazie Beetz arrives for the premiere of Joker at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA, Sep. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

Actor/cast member Joaquin Phoenix arrives for the premiere of Joker at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA, Sep. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

The film "Joker" was crowned this Friday the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history, making over $788 million at the global box office.

The film was rated category R (Restricted) in the United States, which means that viewers under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a guardian, and in other parts of the world it has resulted in similar restrictions. EFE-EPA