Joker leads the list of Bafta nominations with 11 categories, including Best Film and Best Director, followed by gangster epic The Irishman and the nostalgic Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood with 10 nominations each, the British film academy revealed Tuesday.
The hotly anticipated 1917 has been nominated for nine different categories while Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi's dark comedic tale of a young boy who relies on his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler, for moral support as he struggles through the Nazi Youth, has six. EFE-EPA