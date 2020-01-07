A handout photo made available by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) shows South Korean film director Bong Joon Ho walking on stage to accept the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language for Parasite during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/HFPA/HANDOUT

Joaquin Phoenix award winner for Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture - Drama for 'Joker' pose in the press room during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

Joker leads the list of Bafta nominations with 11 categories, including Best Film and Best Director, followed by gangster epic The Irishman and the nostalgic Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood with 10 nominations each, the British film academy revealed Tuesday.

The hotly anticipated 1917 has been nominated for nine different categories while Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi's dark comedic tale of a young boy who relies on his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler, for moral support as he struggles through the Nazi Youth, has six. EFE-EPA