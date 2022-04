Billie Eilish arrives for the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 03 April 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes a virtual appearance during the 64th annual Grammy Awards as seen from the deadline press room at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 03 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Doja Cat (L-R), and SZA, pose in the press room with their Grammy's for Best Pop Duo Group Performance for 'Kiss Me More' during the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 03 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Olivia Rodrigo poses in the press room with her Grammy for Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Drivers License,' during the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 03 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Jon Batiste poses in the press room with his Grammys for Best American Roots Song 'Cry', Best American Roots Performance 'Cry', for Best Music Video 'Freedom', Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media 'Soul', during the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 03 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Jon Batiste, with five awards including album of the year, and the duo Silk Sonic, winner of song and record of the year, were the big winners of the 64th edition of the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Thus, funk and soul joined pop in the most outstanding categories of a ceremony that, in its central moment, featured a pre-recorded speech by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.