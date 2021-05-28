An eclectic mix of songs ranging from the tango music of Carlos Gardel to the rock and roll of Bruce Springsteen to the poetry of Joaquin Sabina make up Colombian recording artist Juanes' "Origen," a new covers album that pays tribute to his musical influences while breaking new sonic ground.
Juanes looks back while exploring new sonic territory in "Origen"
