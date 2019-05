A photo of a Muslim woman wearing niqab exhibited at the Israel Museum, Jerusalem, May 3, 2019. EFE-EPA HANDOUT/ Baruch Guian/ Israel Museum

A photo of Muslim high school students sitting at the entrance of Temple Mount in the occupied territory of East Jerusalem exhibited at the Israel Museum, Jerusalem, May 3, 2019. EFE-EPA HANDOUT/ Menahem Kahana / Israel Museum

A photo of Jewish women and her daughters walking in the Mea She'arim neighborhood with black cloaks on exhibited at the Israel Museum, Jerusalem, May 3, 2019. EFE-EPA HANDOUT/Abir Sultan/Israel Museum

Women completely covered in long black shawls mark a new trend in Israeli ultra-orthodox neighborhoods where religious Jews choose to wear the veil to find redemption.

An exhibition called “Veiled Women of the Holy Land” has been launched at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem.