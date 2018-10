A brown stone house in Jerusalem's Ohel Moshe neighborhood, where Sephardic Jews from across the Ottoman Empire settled for more than a century, in Ohel Moshe, Israel, Oct. 3, 2018 EPA-EFE/Joan Mas Autonell.

The narrow streets and brown stone houses in Jerusalem's Ohel Moshe neighborhood, where Sephardic Jews from across the Ottoman Empire settled for more than a century, were hidden on Wednesday among tall modern buildings, and the Judeo-Spanish language once spoken in these streets has also become less and less common in favor of modern Hebrew.

Judeo-Spanish, also referred to as Ladino, was carried to Jerusalem by the descendants of Jews who were expelled from the Iberian Peninsula in 1492.