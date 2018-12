US rapper Cardi B arrives for her trial at a New York court on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, where the judged banned her from having any contact with the two women bartenders who accuse her of attacking them during a heated brawl at a strip club last August, according to local media. EFE-EPA/Peter Foley

A New York judge banned rapper Cardi B this Friday from having any contact with the two women bartenders who accuse her of attacking them during a heated brawl at a strip club last August, according to local media.

Belcalis Almanzar - her real name - age 26 and being tried on charges of assault and reckless endangerment, attended this Friday the first session of her trial at a court in Queens that was closely followed by the media.