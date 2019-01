File image shows alleged son of Julio Iglesias, Javier Sánchez Santos, arriving to a Valencia Court on Sep 4, 2017 to present a DNA test allegedly proving Iglesias is his father. On Jan 16, 2019, a Spanish court announced it had postponed a hearing in the paternity suit against Iglesias in order for a new DNA test to take place. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ Kai Försterling

File image shows alleged son of Julio Iglesias, Javier Sánchez Santos, arriving to a Valencia Court on Sep 4, 2017 to present a DNA test allegedly proving Iglesias is his father. On Jan 16, 2019, a Spanish court announced it had postponed a hearing in the paternity suit against Iglesias in order for a new DNA test to take place. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ Kai Försterling

File image shows alleged son of Julio Iglesias, Javier Sánchez Santos, arriving to a Valencia Court on Sep 4, 2017 to present a DNA test allegedly proving Iglesias is his father. On Jan 16, 2019, a Spanish court announced it had postponed a hearing in the paternity suit against Iglesias in order for a new DNA test to take place. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ Kai Försterling

A Spanish court announced on Wednesday it had postponed a hearing in a paternity suit against Spanish singer Julio Iglesias filed by a man who claims to be his son in order for a new DNA test to take place.

The hearing, which had been scheduled for Mar. 4, was postponed indefinitely so that a new DNA test could be conducted in order to rule out the ex-husband of Javier Sánchez-Santos' mother as his father.