Justin Bieber on Thursday revealed via Instagram that he suffers from Lyme, an infectious disease caused by tick bites, as well as infectious mononucleosis – commonly known as mono – which is a viral ailment.

Bieber, 25, revealed his medical condition in response to criticism over his physical appearance and to announce a documentary series on his life, titled “Justin Bieber: Seasons," which is set to be released on YouTube around the end of January. EFE-EPA