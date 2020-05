South Korean K-Pop group Blackpink performs on stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio near Palm Springs, California, USA, Apr.19, 2019 EPA-EFE/FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

South Korean K-Pop group Blackpink performs on stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio near Palm Springs, California, USA, Apr.19, 2019 EPA-EFE/FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

South Korean girl group 'BLACKPINK' members pose as they arrive for the Asia Artist Awards 2016 at the Kyunghee University in Seoul, South Korea, Nov.16, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

Popular South Korean girl band Blackpink is planning to release their first full-length studio album in September, the quartet's agency, YG Entertainment, announced on Monday.

The company said Blackpink had finished recording and producing more than 10 songs for the album, which will be released in three parts: a first single in June, followed by a second track in July or August, and finally the full album in September. EFE-EPA