Members of South Korean boy band 'Bangtan Boys, BTS' pose as they arrive for the 34th annual Golden Disk Awards ceremony at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, 05 January 2020. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

Members, RM (L) and Ji Min (R) of South Korean boy band 'Bangtan Boys, BTS' speak for the 34th annual Golden Disk Awards ceremony at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, 05 January 2020. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

South Korean boy band BTS performs at a concert to promote the 18th FINA World Championships at a stadium in Gwangju, South Korea, 28 April 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

Bangkok Desk, Jan 22 (efe-epa). – South Korean boy band BTS released Wednesday the dates of a new global tour scheduled to kick off in April in Seoul and end in Japan in September.

Management company Big Hit Entertainment said the Korean boy band would hit the road for the “Map of the Soul Tour” of their year’s first album, which will last five months and take them throughout Asia and Europe and North America. EFE-EPA