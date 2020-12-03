South Korean k-pop band Blackpink will offer its first online concert on Dec. 27 in collaboration with YouTube, its record label YG Entertainment reported Thursday.
South Korean K-Pop group Blackpink performs on stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio near Palm Springs, California, USA, 19 April 2019 (issued 20 April 2019). EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
South Korean K-Pop group Blackpink performs on stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio near Palm Springs, California, USA, 19 April 2019 (issued 20 April 2019). EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
South Korean K-Pop group Blackpink performs on stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio near Palm Springs, California, USA, 19 April 2019 (issued 20 April 2019). EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
South Korean k-pop band Blackpink will offer its first online concert on Dec. 27 in collaboration with YouTube, its record label YG Entertainment reported Thursday.