South Korean dance group 'JYJ' member, singer and actor Kim Jae-Joong arrives for the 2013 Seoul Drama Awards held at the Haeorum Theater of the National Theater of Korea, in Seoul, South Korea, 05 September 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

South Korean a cappella dance group 'TVXQ' members (L-R) Xiah Jun-Soo, Micky Yoo-Chun, Hero Jae-Joong, Max Chang-Min and U-Know Yoon-Ho pose as they arrive for the 23rd Golden Disk Awards at the Olympic Hall on Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea, 10 December 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM HEE- CHUL

K-pop singer Kim Jae-joong speaks at a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, 03 November 2013, about his Asia concert tour marking his first full-length album 'WWW: Who, When, Why.' EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER SOUTH KOREA OUT

K-pop artist Kim Jae-joong announced Friday he is to tour six major Asian cities, some of them for the first time in three years, to greet his fans and promote his second Korean-language album “Love Ballad.”

South Korea’s C-JeS Entertainment released the official Asia Tour Concert poster showing him in a white suit alongside a tour schedule. EFE-EPA