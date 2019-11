A famous K-Pop singer on Tuesday issued an apology after enraging his Chinese fans by "liking" a tweet related to the ongoing pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Choi Si-won, a member of the Super Junior band, on Sunday had "liked" (pressed a heart-shaped button generally used to express approval) a Twitter post by South Korean daily The Chosun Ilbo that linked to an interview with a 21-year-old protester who had been shot and injured by a policeman in Hong Kong on Nov. 11.