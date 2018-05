Dogs compete in the Common Woof Games 2018 during the Dog Lovers Show at the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne, Australia, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A dog competes in the high jump of the Common Woof Games 2018 during the Dog Lovers Show at the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne, Australia, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Every dog has its day, and Friday was it for the most athletic K9s competing in the Common Woof Games as part of the Melbourne's Dog Lovers Show.

The events attracted entrants from Australia, Britain, Canada and New Zealand to the Royal Canin Arena and the BlackHawk DockDogs pool, according to the show's website.