Neon lights and giant posters with suggestive photos define Tokyo’s red-light district of Kabukicho, a place as popular as it is taboo among the Japanese and which is now in the spotlight for being a new hotspot of novel coronavirus infections.

At nightfall and the end of the working day, the narrow streets of the area bustle with passersby in search of karaoke bars, izakayas (pubs) and a myriad of establishments that offer everything from a drink in company to covert prostitution. EFE-EPA