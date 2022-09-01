People visit an exhibition on Mexican artist Frida Kalho on Aug. 31, 2022, at the Malba museum in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Frida Kahlo's "Diego y yo" (Diego and I), the painting that set a record for highest auction price for a Latin American work, is creating a furor in Buenos Aires, where thousands of people in recent days have flocked to see the unique self-portrait, which for years remained hidden from the eyes of the general public.

About 12,000 people went to the Latin American Art Museum of Buenos Aires (Malba) in the first week of exhibition of the piece symbolizing the tempestuous relationship between Kahlo (1907-1954) and her husband, the celebrated Mexican muralist Diego Rivera (1886-1957).