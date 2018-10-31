A view of artworks by Vasily Kandinsky (1866-1944) during the exposition "Kandinsky. Little worlds", at the Fine Arts Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, 30 October 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO GUZMAN

A view of the artwork 'Rider' (1914-1915) by Vasily Kandinsky (1866-1944) during the exposition Kandinsky. Little worlds, at the Fine Arts Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, 30 October 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO GUZMAN

A view of the artwork 'Blues Segment' by Vasily Kandinsky (1866-1944) during the exposition "Kandinsky. Little worlds", at the Fine Arts Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, 30 October 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO GUZMAN

The colorful abstract forms of Wassily Kandinsky (1866-1944) arrived in Mexico for the first individual exhibition of the famous Russian painter in the Latin American country, which was presented on Tuesday in the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City.

"It is a highly anticipated exhibition, for the first time (in Mexico) there will be an overview of the production of Wassily Kandinsky, one of the most important painters not only of 20th-century Russia but of all times," said Lidia Camacho, the General Director of the National Institute of Fine Arts (INBA).