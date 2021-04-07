Photo provided by ABC television showing actress Karla Souza, who stars as Marina in "Home Economics," a new comedy series that will debut on April 7, 2021. EFE-EPA/Peggy Sirota/ABC /Editorial Use Only/ No Sales / Available only to illustrate the accompanying article (Obligatory credit)

A completely synchronized and "in tune" orchestra where a single discordant note can ruin everything. That is how "Home Economics" star Karla Souza described to EFE the spark needed to create good comedy on her return to it after several years of dramatic roles, including "Nosotros los Nobles" (2013) and "How to Get Away with Murder" (2014-2020).

Souza on Wednesday will make her debut on ABC's "Home Economics," a comedy series also starring Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro and Sasheer Zamata.