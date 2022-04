Christian Nodal poses in the press room during the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 14 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NINA PROMMER

Bad Bunny performs during the 22nd annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 18 November 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Colombian singer Karol G performs during her concert at Coliseo de Puerto Rico stadium, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, late 27 November 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Thais Llorca

Karol G and Bad Bunny were the big winners at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Despite being the biggest winners at the awards, neither the Colombian nor the Puerto Rican were present at the event.