Puerto Rican artist Farruko speaks Thursday after collecting his award during the Tu Música Urbano Awards ceremony held at the Puerto Rico Coliseum in San Juan. EFE/Enid Salgado

Singer Victor Manuel (R) and Puerto Rican rapper Miky Woodz (L) sing Thursday during the Tu Música Urbano Awards ceremony held at the Puerto Rico Coliseum in San Juan. EFE/Enid Salgado

Puerto Rican artist Farruko sings Thursday after collecting his award during the Tu Música Urbano Awards ceremony held at the Puerto Rico Coliseum in San Juan. EFE/Enid Salgado

Colombia’s Karol G swept the Tu Musica Urbano ceremony’s third edition Thursday with nine awards, surprising and far surpassing artists who led the nominations such as Bad Bunny.

The main awards won by Karol G in the show, held at the Puerto Rico Coliseum in San Juan, were Artist of the Year, Female Artist Album of the Year for "KG0516" and Video of the Year for "El Makinon."