Mexican actress Kate del Castillo revealed that, together with Telemundo and Spanish screenwriter Arturo Perez Reverte, she is preparing for a third season of her popular television series "La reina del sur," even as she continues fulfilling her responsibilities with her producer, her tequila brand and her work as a political and animal rights activist.

"After the second season, which was so incredible, we all - the public, Telemundo and I - wanting more Teresa Mendoza and 'La reina del sur.' So, we decided to do a third season that's going to be the biggest challenge in which we've been involved in this project," Del Castillo told EFE in an interview.