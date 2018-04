A woman gazes into the camera lens from inside a yurt during the Atadan Kalgan Assyl Mura festival on Wednesday, April 25, at Kazakhstan's Burabay National Park. EFE-EPA/KULPASH KONYROVA.

Kazakh men and women in traditional garb pose for a photo during the Atadan Kalgan Assyl Mura festival on Wednesday, April 25, at Burabay National Park. EFE-EPA/KULPASH KONYROVA.

A falconer poses with his bird during the Atadan Kalgan Assyl Mura festival on Wednesday, April 25, at Burabay National Park in Kazakhstan. EFE-EPA/KULPASH KONYROVA

Kazakhstan has inaugurated a regional-wide ethnic festival to honor the nomadic tribes who for centuries wandered Central Asia's Great Steppes.

The first Atadan Kalgan Assyl Mura ethnic festival took place on the grounds of Burabay National Park, a natural treasure located in the central Akmola Region that includes Kazakhstan's capital, Astana.