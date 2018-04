Kazakh foundation's deputy executive director Sultan Aitzhanov (L) and Kazakhstan's ambassador to Spain, Bakyt Dyussenbayev during the photo exhibition "Astana, the Pearl of the Great Steppe" hosted by the Carlos de Amberes Foundation in Madrid, April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Lopez

View of the photo exhibition "Astana, the Pearl of the Great Steppe" hosted by the Carlos de Amberes Foundation in Madrid, April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Lopez

View of the photo exhibition "Astana, the Pearl of the Great Steppe" hosted by the Carlos de Amberes Foundation in Madrid, April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Lopez

With permission from the majestic Rubens painting presiding over the main hall, the Carlos de Amberes Foundation hosted in the Spanish capital on Thursday the photo exhibition "Astana, the Pearl of the Great Steppe."

The event was just one way the Kazakh embassy in Madrid along with the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan celebrated the establishment of Astana as the Central Asian nation's capital two decades ago.