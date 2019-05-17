Springtime takes on a special meaning along the foothills of the Alatau mountains surrounding the southern Kazakh metropolis of Almaty, a region identified by botanists as the ancestral home of apples and at this time of year, the scene of spectacular efflorescence.

Beginning in late April, southern Kazakhstan plays host to a wonderful display of nature: apple blossom season, with thousands of apple trees sprouting billions of pale, pink sapphire-colored petals that emit a light, rosy hue across the countryside.