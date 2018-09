Kenyan activists, with baloons in their shirts to represent the murdered university student Sharon Otieno, who was seven-month pregnant at the time of her death, walk with placards during a protest to demand justice for her in Nairobi, Kenya, 14 September 2018. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Kenyan activists, with baloons in their shirts to represent the murdered university student Sharon Otieno, who was seven-month pregnant at the time of her death, reenact her murder during a protest to demand justice for her in Nairobi, Kenya, 14 September 2018. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Activists flocked to the streets of Nairobi on Friday to call for justice over the suspected murder of a pregnant university student in the western town of Rongo, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

Sharon Otieno, who was a student at Rongo University and had been seven-months-pregnant at the time of her killing, was found dead in Kodera Forest on Sept. 5 having been raped and stabbed, according to local media.