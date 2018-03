A fisherman prepares to sail out at dawn near the beach on Lamu island, south-eastern Kenya, Mar. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Forty-eight-year-old Kenyan fisherman Abdulaziz Omar puts a lure on a fishing rod as he sails the high seas, some 20 km off the coast of Lamu island in south-eastern Kenya, Mar. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Coral fish are displayed at a fish market in Lamu town, on Lamu island in south-eastern Kenya, Mar. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

A man sits on a pier in front of fishing boats on Lamu island, south-eastern Kenya, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Forty-eight-year-old Kenyan fisherman Abdulaziz Omar carries a Yellowfin tuna he caught, some 20 km off the coast of Lamu island in south-eastern Kenya, Mar. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Forty-eight-year-old Kenyan fisherman Abdulaziz Omar pulls up a Yellowfin tuna using a gaff, some 20 km off the coast of Lamu island in south-eastern Kenya, Mar. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Forty-eight-year-old Kenyan fisherman Abdulaziz Omar unhooks a lure from a bonito he caught, some 20 km off the coast of Lamu island in south-eastern Kenya, Mar. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Fishermen working on Kenya's Lamu Archipelago have expressed their concern over dwindling fish stocks they claim have taken a hit due to the construction of a port, as seen in images captured by an epa photojournalist released Tuesday.

According to Lamu's Fisheries and Livestock Ministry, 75 percent of its community depends directly or indirectly on fishing.