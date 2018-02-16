Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) and its leader Raila Odinga are interviewed by media in front of the US embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, 16 February 2018. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) and its leader Raila Odinga hold anti-USA placards outside the US embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, 16 February 2018. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) and its leader Raila Odinga burn an American flag near the US embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, 16 February 2018. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

A group of supporters of Kenya's opposition alliance on Friday staged a rally outside the United States embassy in the country's capital, Nairobi, where they burned an American flag and called for the US ambassador to go, as documented by an epa photojournalist on the ground.

The protesters, supporters of the National Super Alliance (NASA) and its leader Raila Odinga, brandished placards bearing words such as "Down with America" and "Godec must go!" _ a reference to US ambassador Robert Godec, whom they accuse of supporting the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta.