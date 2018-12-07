Kenyan painter and rising star in the international art world, Shabu Mwangi, during an interview with EFE in Nairobi, Kenya, Dec. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOEL CABALLERO

A Kenyan painter and rising star in the international art world said in an EFE interview Friday that he believed African rulers were puppets of the West and criticized the economic controls exercised by foreign powers over the continent.

Shabu Mwangi, born in 1985, is a Kenyan artist who resides in Mukuru kwa Njenga, a shanty town outside of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, and has gained fame wowing art fans at prestigious venues ranging from the Gallery of African Art in London to the Art Fair in Cape Town.