Kenyan para-boxers prepare to leave after a training session at a social hall in Nairobi, Kenya, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

Kenyan para-boxers (L-R), Clinton Mugesi, Austin Kamau, Daniel Oyombe (Coach), Duncan Karanja and George Otito pose for a photo after a training session at a social hall in Nairobi, Kenya,Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

Kenyan para-boxers throw punches at each other during a training session at a social hall in Nairobi, Kenya, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

Kenyan para-boxers throw punches at each other during a training session at a social hall in Nairobi, Kenya, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

Kenyan para-boxers through punches on a punching bag during a training session at a social hall in Nairobi, Kenya, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

Kenyan athletes who practice wheelchair boxing having lost the use of their legs hope to fight for their country in the next Paralympic Games, an epa-efe photojournalist reported Wednesday.

Paraboxing, a version of boxing for people with disabilities, is similar to the original sport, according to coach and former professional boxer, Daniel Oyombe, 58.