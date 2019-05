Kenyan author and LGBT activist Binyavanga Wainaina speaks during a conversation with a Somali author and a Nobel Prize nominee Nuruddin Farah in Nairobi, Kenya, Apr. 18, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

Kenyan writer and famous LGBT activist Binyavanga Wainaina died in a hospital in Nairobi after suffering from a stroke, his family said Wednesday.

Wainaina, who died on Tuesday at the age of 48, became one of the first African public figures to make his homosexuality public in 2014.