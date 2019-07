Photo taken July 13, 2019, showing Khya, an eight-month-old red kangaroo being raised in Guadalajara, Mexico, by veterinarian Alma Ortega after his mother died 10 weeks ago. EFE-EPA/ Francisco Guasco

Khya, an eight-month-old red kangaroo, is being raised by humans inside an artificial pouch at the Guadalajara Zoo in western Mexico after her mother died of heart problems three months ago.

Veterinarian Alma Ortega has been Khya's "substitute mother" for the past 10 weeks, a task that has taken up about 12 hours each day and means carrying the young 'roo around in a sack to make her feel safe and protected.