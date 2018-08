Nancy Ramirez, director of political incidence of Save the Children Mexico, delivers a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Maria Josefina Menendez (R), director general of Save the Children Mexico, Nancy Ramirez (L), director of political incidence of Save the Children Mexico, and Gilberto Altamirano, of the Red de Paz Mx organization, deliver a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Kidnappings represent the problem that worries Mexican children the most, according to a report released Wednesday by Save the Children.

"This information shows that children and teenagers are aware of the environment where they live and know that these problems are constant in the country, preventing an equitable development," Nancy Ramirez of Save the Children Mexico told a press conference.