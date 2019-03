Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, during this press conference on Friday, March 22, 2019, received from a reporter a letter written by the parents of Mario Aburto, the only person convicted for the March 23, 1994, assassination in Tijuana of then-presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio, asking that his case be re-opened. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

The family of the man who confessed 25 years ago to killing then-presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio on Friday asked incumbent head of state Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to re-open the investigation.

During the president's daily morning press conference, a reporter with Los Angeles-based Estrella TV, Jovanny Rivera Huerta, shared with Lopez Obrador a letter written by the parents of Mario Aburto, the only person convicted for the March 23, 1994, assassination in Tijuana.