US actress and cast member Jennifer Lopez (L) and husband Alex Rodriguez (R) arrive for the screening of the movie 'Hustlers' during the 44th annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada, 07 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WARREN TODA

US actress Jennifer Lopez poses on the red carpet prior to the 11th Annual Governors Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, 27 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NINA PROMMER

Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2019 People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, USA, 10 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NINA PROMMER

Kim Kardashian and her “bestie” Jennifer Lopez surprised social media users on Wednesday as they appeared together wearing house clothes and face masks in an ad for Portal, Facebook's smart video calling service.

In the video, the two stars are about to talk about their plans for a secret holiday party until they are interrupted by former baseball star and JLo’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez, who is shown with the same pink face mask. EFE-EPA