Photograph showing AFAV-C attorney, Brazil's Josmeyr Oliveira (r) with AFAV-C vice president Mara Paiva (c) alongside family of victims of the Chapecoense flight crash in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, Oct 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Torrejon

Friends and kin of the 71 people killed nearly two years ago when a chartered plane carrying Brazil's Chapecoense soccer team crashed in Colombia, arrived in Bolivia Thursday to enquire authorities regarding the investigation into the tragedy.

The delegation made its way to the eastern city of Santa Cruz - where the fateful flight took off - to meet with representatives of Bolivia's DGAC civil aeronautics agency, Josmeyr Oliveira, attorney of the group representing friends a family of the dead, AFAV-C, told EFE.